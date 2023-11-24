Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,659 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

EBR opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

