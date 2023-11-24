Profund Advisors LLC Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 24.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after buying an additional 1,111,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,804,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $754,864,000 after buying an additional 81,501 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,814,000 after buying an additional 29,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in IQVIA by 9.4% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,707,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,576,000 after buying an additional 232,872 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.57.

Shares of IQV opened at $209.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

