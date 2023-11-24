Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Amundi bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Nuvalent by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Nuvalent by 35.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuvalent by 59.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUVL. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $139,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $4,649,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,852,998 shares in the company, valued at $93,946,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $139,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,695 shares of company stock worth $5,611,820. 14.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuvalent Stock Up 4.2 %

Nuvalent stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $65.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Nuvalent

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Further Reading

