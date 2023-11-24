Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $123.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.68. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

