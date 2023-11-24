Profund Advisors LLC Sells 271 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after purchasing an additional 748,651 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $248,502,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,026,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,720,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,143,000 after purchasing an additional 332,970 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITCI opened at $59.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $126.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,211. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

