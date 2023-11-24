ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 6,289 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Corteva by 93,588.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after purchasing an additional 322,612,318 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $328,936,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Corteva by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,278,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.32.

Corteva Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $46.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.85. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $67.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,990 shares of company stock worth $151,066 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

