ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.0 %

STZ stock opened at $239.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

