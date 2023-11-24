ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,352 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,928,000 after buying an additional 5,511,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,034,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,076,000 after purchasing an additional 410,539 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,659,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,973,000 after purchasing an additional 58,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 419,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,278,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,899 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

