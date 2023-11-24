ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 5,122 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Lindsay worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Lindsay in the first quarter worth $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lindsay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Lindsay by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $121.41 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $183.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.68 and its 200 day moving average is $122.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.63. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

