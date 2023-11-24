ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 56,710 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,710 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 129.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 30.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 1.2 %

FIBK stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.87.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $255.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.97 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,183,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,683,979. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,183,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,683,979. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $1,094,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,142,398.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,472 shares of company stock worth $2,110,447. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

