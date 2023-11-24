ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 482,225 Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 482,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,000. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Premier Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 774.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Premier Financial

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $30,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,241.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $714.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $67.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 26.28%. Analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Premier Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

