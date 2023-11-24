ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,629 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Peoples Bancorp worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.31 per share, for a total transaction of $101,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,571.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $29,710.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at $465,129.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.31 per share, with a total value of $101,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,571.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $31.36.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $116.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.95 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

