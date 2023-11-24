ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 8.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 69.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $160.01 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $160.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.14.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

