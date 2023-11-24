ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after buying an additional 25,783 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,039,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,674.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,779 shares of company stock worth $11,178,415 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. TD Cowen cut their price target on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

SBAC stock opened at $233.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.99 and its 200 day moving average is $220.79. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $312.34.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.