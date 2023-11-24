ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $35.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

