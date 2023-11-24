ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.29 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $52.75 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CARR

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.