ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.45 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.
Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $136.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $138.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.53.
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.
