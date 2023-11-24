ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.96 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,901 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $130.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.56 and a 200-day moving average of $136.82. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $162.59. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

