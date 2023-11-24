ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.93% of Tompkins Financial worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tompkins Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tompkins Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tompkins Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.42. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a market cap of $764.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($0.14). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.63%.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

