ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.81 Million Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,033,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,618,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 186,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,539 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,568,000 after acquiring an additional 387,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 2.5 %
Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.06 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -412.50%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators
In other news, Director Victor Fetter bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $103,915.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,915. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Horace Mann Educators Profile
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Horace Mann Educators
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- IWM’s rally signals shifting trend for small caps
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- What Me Worry? Consumer stocks surge despite high inflation
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.