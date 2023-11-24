ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NUS shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,978.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,978.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $356,772. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NUS stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $837.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.09 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 132.20%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Further Reading

