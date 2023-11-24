ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.6 %

DD stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average is $72.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

