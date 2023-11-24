ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $52.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

