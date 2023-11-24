ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $7.60 Million in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 245,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,598,000. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 1.68% of Camden National as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 654.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2,371.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the second quarter valued at $131,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st.

CAC opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $487.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.79. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $43.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $37.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.33 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 20.05%. Analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

