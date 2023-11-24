ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,908 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Cohen & Steers worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,641,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,756 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,081,000 after purchasing an additional 380,791 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,334,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,115,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,669,000 after purchasing an additional 83,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CNS opened at $56.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.45. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $78.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers

In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.