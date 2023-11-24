ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 387,602 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,000. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of First Busey at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Busey by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Busey had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 372 shares of company stock valued at $8,046. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BUSE. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Busey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Busey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

