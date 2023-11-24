ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 162,581 Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 162,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,000. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 1.71% of Artesian Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 224,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 115,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 66,776 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,241,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Artesian Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $42.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.98. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $437.83 million, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.36%.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

