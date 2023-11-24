ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,746,000 after buying an additional 66,137 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY opened at $153.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $192.35.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

