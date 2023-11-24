ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,414 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 447,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth about $442,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VSH opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.38 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

