ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 64.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

