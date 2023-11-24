ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,183 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Recommended Stories

