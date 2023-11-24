ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 548 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,935,000 after purchasing an additional 625,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,547,000 after purchasing an additional 531,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,348,000 after purchasing an additional 759,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,861,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $172.52 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.09. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.