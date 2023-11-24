ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,691 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $69.88 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STT. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

