Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Down 3.4%

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.96. 155,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 915,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Qifu Technology from $27.80 to $25.90 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Qifu Technology Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $539.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.01 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 25.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qifu Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Qifu Technology by 1,562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 115,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 108,107 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 14.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 85,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 223,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

