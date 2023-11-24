Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.16% of Qorvo worth $16,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.99. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

