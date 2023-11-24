Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 2,780 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 458.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $25.44 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

