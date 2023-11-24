Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 389 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 659.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALX. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alexander’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Alexander’s by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Alexander’s Price Performance

NYSE:ALX opened at $184.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 14.75 and a quick ratio of 14.75. The firm has a market cap of $945.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.49. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.60 and a 1-year high of $245.01.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.93%.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

