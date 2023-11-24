Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CATY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 364.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

CATY stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CATY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cathay General Bancorp

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.