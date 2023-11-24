Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 143.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Aramark by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Aramark by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after buying an additional 20,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,204,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,722,000 after buying an additional 1,283,627 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Performance

ARMK opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARMK

Aramark Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.