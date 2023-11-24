Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 150 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,368,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,515,000 after purchasing an additional 36,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,206,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,507,000 after purchasing an additional 132,707 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,203,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,066,000 after acquiring an additional 40,921 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,070,000 after acquiring an additional 196,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $191.53 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $193.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.86 and its 200-day moving average is $160.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBR. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.41.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

