Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 974.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ONL opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $9.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently -37.74%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

