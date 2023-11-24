Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $87,000 Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 56.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 371.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 356,349 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.4182 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.29%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

