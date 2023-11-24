Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $90,000 Stock Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,464 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 410.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 886,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 64,838 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 23.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 26.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBMS opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $814.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $35.29.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $80.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBMS. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

