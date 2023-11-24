Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Crown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Crown by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Crown by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Crown by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.83. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $96.35.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.69.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Further Reading

