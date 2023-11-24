Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 304 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Spire by 1,419.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Spire by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Spire by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Spire by 3,222.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spire alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 3,100 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $95,542.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 3,100 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $95,542.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,475. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,600 shares of company stock worth $184,717. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spire Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SR opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.26. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $75.83.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.48 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.81%.

Spire Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.