Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 4,375 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $8.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $871.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.