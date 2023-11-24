Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 1,154.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 220.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 906.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $107,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 23,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $246,903.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,300 shares in the company, valued at $714,483. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,970 shares of company stock worth $628,594. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $14.66.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

