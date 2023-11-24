Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Qifu Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Qifu Technology by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Qifu Technology by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in Qifu Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Qifu Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $539.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.01 million. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, CLSA reduced their target price on Qifu Technology from $27.80 to $25.90 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Qifu Technology Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

