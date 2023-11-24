Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Futu by 2.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Futu by 5.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Futu by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Futu by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Futu by 12.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

FUTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.15 to $62.80 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

Futu stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.17. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

