Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in News were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in News by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of News by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 38,085 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 21,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 72,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 87.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.02. News Co. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.